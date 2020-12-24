(Newser) – A Black doctor who said she was receiving unequal treatment at an Indiana hospital has died from coronavirus complications, weeks after posting a searing video on Facebook. As a medical doctor, Susan Moore knew exactly how to describe the symptoms she was experiencing—but she said a white doctor at Indiana University Health North Hospital who knew she was a physician still made her feel like a "drug addict" for asking for more pain medication, People reports. In the video, which was posted Dec. 4, she said staff wanted to discharge her and she only received more medication after a scan she demanded detected new lung problems and proved that her pain was real. "I put forward and I maintain, if I was white, I wouldn't have to go through that," she said.

"This is how Black people get killed, when you send them home and they don't know how to fight for themselves," she said. In a later update, she wrote that she'd been sent home—but was admitted to a different hospital within 12 hours after her blood pressure plummeted. In her final update, she said she was on a ventilator and was being transferred to the ICU. "We take accusations of discrimination very seriously and investigate every allegation," the hospital said in a statement Wednesday, per CBS. Moore's 19-year-old son says she had the lung disease sarcoidosis and had often struggled to get the care she needed. "Nearly every time she went to the hospital she had to advocate for herself, fight for something in some way, shape, or form, just to get baseline, proper care," he tells the New York Times. A GoFundMe for Moore's family has raised almost $100,000. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

