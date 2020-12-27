Shia LaBeouf May Be Headed to Long-Term Rehab

(Newser) – The bad news keeps coming for Shia LaBeouf. Variety reports that the actor was dropped in September from the cast of a promising movie being directed by Olivia Wilde. The reason he lost his role on Don't Worry, Darling isn't spelled out in detail, but the story notes that Wilde generally maintains a "zero a--hole policy" on her sets. The famously temperamental LaBeouf apparently didn't meet that standard. Worse for him, the movie was seen as a comeback of sorts for LaBeouf, who has alienated much of Hollywood with his behavior, according to Variety.

Of course, the news comes amid more serious news about LaBeouf, notes People. Ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs filed suit this month alleging a pattern of abusive behavior, and another ex, singer Sia, came forward to back up Twigs. LaBeouf's own attorney isn't trying to sugar-coat what's happening. "Shia needs help and he knows that," Shawn Holley tells Variety. "We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs." (Read more Shia LaBeouf stories.)

