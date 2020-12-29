 
We May Be Having the Wrong Debate on Relief Checks

The real question is why rich people are getting them, too, writes Catherine Rampell
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 29, 2020 8:36 AM CST

(Newser) – The issue of whether Americans will get $600 or $2,000 relief checks is now in the hands of the Senate, and a few days of legislative jiu-jitsu are expected. The odds still favor senators keeping the checks at $600, though that's not as certain as it once was. Meanwhile, a different argument has surfaced about who should get the money. Coverage:

  • A shift: Axios reports that as recently as a few days ago, it seemed "impossible" the Senate would back $2,000 checks. But that has changed with senators under pressure from President Trump and their own constituents. Some Republicans may not be able to risk a "no" vote, putting the needed threshold of 60 votes in sight. However, it's still an "uphill battle," per Axios.
  • Exhibit A: The GOP's Marco Rubio announced his support Monday. "I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic," he tweeted. "This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount."

