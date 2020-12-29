We May Be Having the Wrong Debate on Relief Checks

(Newser)
–
The issue of whether Americans will get $600 or $2,000 relief checks is now in the hands of the Senate, and a few days of legislative jiu-jitsu are expected. The odds still favor senators keeping the checks at $600, though that's not as certain as it once was. Meanwhile, a different argument has surfaced about who should get the money. Coverage:
- A shift: Axios reports that as recently as a few days ago, it seemed "impossible" the Senate would back $2,000 checks. But that has changed with senators under pressure from President Trump and their own constituents. Some Republicans may not be able to risk a "no" vote, putting the needed threshold of 60 votes in sight. However, it's still an "uphill battle," per Axios.
- Exhibit A: The GOP's Marco Rubio announced his support Monday. "I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic," he tweeted. "This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount."