Police: Teens Threw Bricks at Cars, With Grave Consequences

(Newser) – Massachusetts police say four teens hurled bricks at 19 cars while driving about the streets of Worchester on Saturday afternoon—with serious consequences. Police say Emanuel Oliveras suffered a number of broken facial bones and "very serious, permanent injuries" after a brick shattered the windshield of the car he was driving home from the grocery store with his fiancée, Jessica Laine. "The bones around his eye were broken so he had to have plates put in just to stabilize the eye itself but he has his vision in both eyes," Laine tells NBC News of the almost 10-hour surgery the 37-year-old had on Tuesday.

story continues below

Police learned the bricks were allegedly thrown from a red SUV that had been stolen; they tracked it down and arrested two female teens within the vehicle and two male teens that attempted to flee. They are ages 15 and 16 and face changes including aggravated assault, battery by means of a dangerous weapon, mayhem, conspiracy, and resisting arrest. A GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $10,000 for Oliveras' medical expenses. On the page, Laine writes, "My fiance is a loving, dedicated father to our teenage son and a loyal son to his sick widowed mother who he has been taking care of since his father passed away. Now he can not and will likely have a long road to recovery ahead." (Read more aggravated assault stories.)

