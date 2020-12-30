France to Deploy 100K Cops to Enforce NYE Curfew

(Newser) – French people gathering in public to wish each other "Bonne Année" can expect a visit from the gendarmerie. Authorities say 100,000 police will be deployed across France on New Year's Eve to prevent gatherings and strictly enforce the 8pm to 6am curfew, the Guardian reports. They will also target what the Guardian calls the "traditional torching of vehicles," that saw a record 1,457 cars burnt across the country last New Year's Eve. Police will be breaking up any groups of more than 10 that have assembled in public and will question anybody out after curfew, reports the Local. Bars and restaurants will remain closed. With COVID cases rising rapidly, authorities have ruled out a third national lockdown, but the curfew may soon be inched up to 6pm, reports Reuters. (Read more France stories.)