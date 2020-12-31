Pet Foods Recalled After Deaths of 28 Dogs

(Newser) – Federal regulators are warning pet owners that some pet foods sold under the Sportmix label "may contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin." At least 28 dogs died after eating dog food that was found to have high levels of the toxin, NBC reports. Another eight became ill. Midwest Pet Food, the manufacturer, announced the recall. The Food and Drug Adminstration, which posted the recalled lots here, is investigating. The Missouri Department of Agriculture tested samples and discovered the toxin.

Owners are advised to not feed these products to their pets and to contact their veterinarian. "Although this pet food recall is still unfolding, we are sharing the facts we have so far because the levels of aflatoxin found in the recalled pet food are potentially fatal," an FDA official said. The agency said symptoms of the poisoning in pets can include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, and diarrhea. Handling the food poses no risk to pet owners, the FDA said. (Read more pet food recall stories.)

