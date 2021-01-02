Incredible Rose Bowl Move Is a Must-See

(Newser) – Alabama's star running back Najee Harris pulled off an incredible move during Friday's Rose Bowl, hurdling Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud. USA Today notes the 6'2", 230-pound Harris pulled off the same thing during the SEC Championship against Florida. After the 53-yard gain that ensued, Alabama scored on the following play, and went on to win 31-14 and will play Ohio State in the national championship game Jan. 11.

CNN notes soccer phenom Megan Rapinoe had urged Harris a few days before the game, "hurdle someone for me!" and was, accordingly, very excited when he did. Rapinoe made the comment in response to an interview Harris did in which he effusively sang her praises, calling her one of his inspirations. "Really all the stuff she stands up for. She's a feminist and how the females, how women in the world gets treated unfairly and how they get paid different and different stuff than men," he said, among many other things. "She stands up for all that. I like how she does that. And obviously the social injustice that happens, she plays a part in all that." After the hurdle, Rapinoe posted on Instagram, "You really did it!! It was for me right?!" (Read more Rose Bowl stories.)

