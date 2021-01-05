No Charges for Kenosha Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake

(Newser) – A disturbing video of a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer shooting a Black man in the back doesn't tell the full story, a prosecutor said Tuesday, announcing that the officer will not face criminal charges. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said Tuesday that Officer Rusten Sheskey and two other officers who were at the scene would be able to successfully argue self-defense before a jury, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports. Jacob Blake, 29, was paralyzed after being shot seven times in the back and side on Aug. 23 as he walked away from officers and tried to enter a car with his children inside. Graveley said it was "incontrovertible" that Blake was armed with a knife. The DA displayed a blown-up photo from the scene at a Tuesday press conference.

"It's really evidence about the perspective of Officer Sheskey at each moment and what would a reasonable officer do at each moment," Graveley said. "Almost none of those things are answered in that deeply disturbing video that we’ve all seen," he said. "Officer Sheskey felt he was about to be stabbed." With Kenosha braced for protests, Ben Crump, an attorney for Blake’s family, said the decision "further destroys trust in our justice system" and called for people to "demand change in peaceful and positive ways," the AP reports. Earlier Tuesday, Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who killed two men and wounded a third during protests against the shooting, pleaded not guilty to charges including homicide. (Read more Jacob Blake stories.)

