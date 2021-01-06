Fugitive Discovered Hiding Naked in Mangroves

(Newser) – A naked Australian on the run from police found himself clinging to a tree above a swamp frequented by crocodiles before he was rescued Sunday. Kevin Joiner and Cam Faust were laying crab traps near East Point, not far from the Northern Territory capital of Darwin, when they heard cries for help, per the BBC. They found the fugitive—identified as 40-year-old Luke Voskresensky—hanging out in a mangrove tree a few feet above the water, where he'd "made himself a little nest," per 9News. Voskresensky, who was covered in mud, cuts, and mosquitos bites and desperate for water, claimed to have been living off snails there for four days. Faust's initial reaction was disbelief. "Then we realized he was in a bad way ... and were like, 'Oh, we better help him.'"

Assuming he'd "had a big night" on New Year's Eve, the pair let the fugitive board their dinghy, where the three enjoyed a round of beers, and Faust handed over his shorts. As Joiner tells 9News, "I wasn't wearing any undies so I couldn't give him mine." An ambulance met the group at the boat launch. It was only later that the friends learned Voskresensky had been facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, when he allegedly broke out of his ankle monitor. Faust initially thought he'd visit the man, but "my partner's a paramedic saying, 'He's in hospital with handcuffs on, two cops babysitting him,' so we were like 'Oh, maybe we'll leave it.'" Treated for exposure, Voskresensky will now face additional charges of breaching bail and aggravated assault, per the AP. (Read more Australia stories.)

