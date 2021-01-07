Obama Doesn't Mince Words on Trump

(Newser) – Barack Obama is out with a scathing statement about Wednesday's extraordinary day in DC, and its first sentences set the tone:

“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation. But we'd be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise."

Obama also called out Republicans and their "media ecosytem" for backing Trump's "fantasy narrative" and says they now face a choice. "They can continue down this road and keep stoking the raging fires," he writes. "Or they can choose reality and take the first steps toward extinguishing the flames. They can choose America." He added that he was "heartened" by the number of Republicans who did speak out against Wednesday's violence. Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush also issued statements, reports the Hill: