Pamela Anderson Praise Is 'Long Overdue'

At age 58, Pamela Anderson is experiencing a "career rebirth" and widespread acclaim for her acting chops. At CNN, Lisa Respers France writes that it's about time. "The support for Anderson is long overdue, given her treatment in the past." This might have happened decades ago, had Anderson not been pigeon-holed in TV roles that, as Respers France puts it, focused on "her physical traits and not her acting skills." Then, of course, came the infamous stolen sex tape of her and then-husband Tommy Lee in 1995. She became the butt of countless jokes, and the intense invasion of her privacy wrecked both her career and her marriage.