(Newser) – The United States saw its deadliest day of the pandemic on Wednesday, with 3,865 new COVID deaths registered, per Johns Hopkins stats—beating the previous record of 3,775 deaths, which had been registered only the day before, ABC News reports. In an additional two-day streak, the nation saw more than 200,000 new cases in one day: 253,145 on Wednesday, which was still lower than Tuesday's total of 297,491. Arizona in particular has been hit hard: The New York Times notes it has a higher rate of new cases than any other state, with an average over the past week of 8,000-plus new cases per day. Hospitalizations and deaths are also blowing past records. "Most Americans don't want to know, don't want to acknowledge ... and certainly—even as it's descending upon us—do not appear to understand the dire circumstances that we are facing," says Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer at Banner Health.

Meanwhile, across the globe, Japan has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and three area prefectures due to that city's rapidly rising rates, though compliance is said to be mostly voluntary, per the Times. The government is asking residents to stay at home whenever possible after 8pm—it's requesting restaurants shut down at that time, too—and pleading with employers to encourage employees to work at home. Although sporting events are slashing the number of spectators that can be present, schools, gyms, movie theaters, museums, and shops will remain open. Coronavirus deaths in the country, which now number around 3,700, have doubled in less than 60 days, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been under pressure from local government officials to take action. CNN notes the emergency declaration will remain in effect from Friday through Feb. 2. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

