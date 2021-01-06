Biden: 'It's Not a Protest, It's an Insurrection'

(Newser) – As pro-President Trump protesters ran riot inside the US Capitol Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden warned that democracy was under "unprecedented assault." Biden—who had planned to deliver remarks on the economy—spoke out and called for "just simple decency" after the invasion abruptly halted the session of Congress that was to certify his election victory, the AP reports. "At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we've seen in modern times," Biden said, calling the chaos "an assault on the rule of law like few times we have ever seen it."

Biden, speaking in Delaware, called for the "mob" to "pull back and allow the work of democracy to move forward," the BBC reports. He urged Trump to "go on national television now" and "demand an end to this siege." "It's not a protest, it's an insurrection," he said. Trump, meanwhile, tweeted a video expressing sympathy for the rioters but urging them to "go home in peace," CNBC reports. "I know your pain, I know you're hurt," Trump said. "We had an election that was stolen from us." He added: "We love you, you're very special." Twitter flagged the tweet with a warning: "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence."


