Late Night Not Wowed by Trump's Social Media Bans

Late night hosts had a lot to unpack Thursday, from Joe Biden's certification as the next US president to President Trump's bans from social media. "And yet, compared to yesterday, it's a slow news day," remarked Jimmy Fallon, who called out resigning White House officials. "Resigning with two weeks left feels less like some moral stand and more like leaving early to beat traffic," the Tonight Show host noted, per the New York Times. "It makes sense, though," quipped James Corden on the Late Late Show. "You want to get out into the job market before the Trump administration gets blocked on LinkedIn as well."



"People were comparing this big wave of resignations to rats fleeing the Titanic," Corden continued. "But I really don't think that's fair. At one point, the Titanic actually had some direction. It was going somewhere."

Late Show host Stephen Colbert took aim at the false claim, repeated by Rep. Matt Gaetz, that facial recognition was used to identify antifa members at the Capitol on Wednesday. "If you’re going to sell a-- covering fantasies that rioters weren’t really the president's supporters, you know what might help? If the president's supporters would stop bragging that they're the ones who rioted," he said.

