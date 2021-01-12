Trump Autographs Border Wall

(Newser) – In what is expected to be one of his final trips as president, President Trump visited—and signed—a section of border wall in Alamo, Texas Tuesday. The president used what appeared to be a Sharpie to sign a plaque on the wall before he delivered remarks praising his administration's accomplishments and warning President-elect Joe Biden against trying to take the wall down, the BBC reports. Trump, in his first public appearance since his supporters stormed the Capitol last week, also addressed attempts to remove him. "The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration," he said, adding that "the impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in history."

story continues below

Trump—who said earlier Tuesday that his remarks before the Capitol attack were "totally appropriate—also appealed for "peace and calm." Biden has said he will halt construction of the border wall. Some 452 miles of wall along the 1,954-mile border with Mexico were completed under Trump, all but 40 of which replaced previous barriers. "What he accomplished in four years with the wall could’ve been done in a bipartisan way with less noise. But that was never the purpose. It wasn't about the wall," Andrew Selee, president of the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, tells Politico. "This was always about a larger symbolism about walling off America from outside dangers." (Read more President Trump stories.)

