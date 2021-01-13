(Newser) – A 1931 mural created by Mexican painter Diego Rivera at the San Francisco Art Institute was supposed to be sold off to knock off much of the school's debt, a decision that outraged many in the local community. "The Making of a Fresco Showing the Building of a City," described by the New York Times as a "fresco within a fresco," is one of a trio of Rivera's frescoes in San Francisco; it's widely considered a big part of the city's history. Now, however, the proposal to sell has hit a major roadblock: On Tuesday, the city's 11-person Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to start landmark-status proceedings on the fresco, which would protect it from a sale. Now, only the city's Historic Preservation Commission can give the OK to remove the art. "There's a lot of money in this town," says Aaron Peskin, a board member who's pushing to protect the mural. "There are better ways to get out of their mess than a harebrained scheme of selling." More on the unfolding controversy:

In the red: The Times notes that SFAI's debt issues, which amount to nearly $20 million, have come about due to a dip in enrollment and too many high-priced expansions. The University of California Board of Regents scooped up SFAI's debt in October, and if the institute can't buy its property back in six years' time, U of C gets to keep the property.

