In Farewell Address, Trump Wishes Next Administration Luck

(Newser) – President Trump released his farewell address to the nation Tuesday and while he didn't mention president-elect Joe Biden by name, he wished the next administration luck—and didn't repeat his claims of election fraud. "This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous," he said. "We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck—a very important word." He thanked family members, staffers, the Secret Service, and the American people, and said: "All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated."

Trump—who described himself as "the only true outsider ever to win the presidency"—hinted at a possible future White House run, saying "the movement we started is only just beginning," USA Today reports. He also hailed his administration's accomplishments in the US and overseas, saying he "made a great new deal with China, but "before the ink was even dry, we and the whole world got hit with the China virus." He said that above all, his administration had "reasserted the sacred idea that, in America, the government answers to the people." "I go from this majestic place with ... a supreme confidence that for our country and for our children, the best is yet to come," he said in conclusion. The White House has released the full text of the address. (According to Gallup, Trump is leaving office with a 34% approval rating.)