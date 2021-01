Supporters cheer as President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, as he campaigns for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Supporters cheer as President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, as he campaigns for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)