Late Night Goes to Town on 'End of an Error'

(Newser) – Late night hosts made no attempt to hide their glee on Tuesday night, with hours left in Donald Trump's presidency. Jimmy Kimmel called it "the end of an error" and questioned whether the presidency was worth it for Trump. "Six years ago, we were all perfectly fine to let him keep bumbling around New York, pretending to be a billionaire," he said, per the New York Times. "Probably would've landed a sweet gig as the cranky TV judge on some hooded celebrity pie-eating competition. That's where Donald Trump belonged." A late night roundup of what happened instead:



"We found out he pays no taxes; he has no money; he is likely to face criminal charges in New York," Kimmel said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Now "nobody will do business with him" and "he'll be generally thought of as the worst president in the history of the United States."

Late Show host Stephen Colbert referred to Trump as "he who shall remain shameless." Summing up four years, he noted "you didn't exactly know where he was going or what he was talking about but it made you feel dirty and you knew it wasn't good for children." "In the end, the takeaway from this presidency is 'Take him away,'" he added.

story continues below