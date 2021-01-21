Who's a Good Girl? This Devoted Dog

(Newser) – A devoted dog spent days waiting outside a hospital in northern Turkey where her owner was receiving treatment, per the AP. The pet, Boncuk (Bon-DJUK), which means bead, followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to the hospital in the Black Sea city of Trabzon on Jan. 14. She then made daily visits to the facility, private news agency DHA reported on Wednesday. Senturk’s daughter, Aynur Egeli, said she would take Boncuk home but the dog would repeatedly run off and return to the hospital.

“She comes every day around 9am and waits until nightfall," hospital security guard Muhammet Akdeniz told DHA. “When the door opens she pokes her head inside,” he said, though the dog did not go into the facility. On Wednesday, Boncuk was finally reunited with Senturk when he was pushed outside in a wheelchair for a brief meeting with his dog. “She’s very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly,” he told DHA. Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk.