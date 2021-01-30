2 Proud Boys Face Conspiracy Charges for Obstructing Police

(Newser) – A federal indictment charges two members of the far-right Proud Boys with 11 new counts for their involvement in the attack on the Capitol, including conspiracy. Dominic Pezzola, 43, and William Pepe, 31, already faced lesser charges in the riot, and were arrested earlier this month, the New York Times reports. The indictment filed Friday adds 11 counts. Only three other suspects in the riot investigation face conspiracy charges—members of the Oath Keepers militia group accused of plotting since November to block congressional certification of President Biden's electoral victory. Pezzola and Pepe are charged with participating in what effectively was a one-day conspiracy. More than 170 people have been charged in the attack, mostly with less serious crimes.

The accusations against the two include removing temporary metal barricades installed to limit Capitol access, unlawfully entering restricted buildings or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds, per the Justice Department. The filing also says Pezzola stole a Capitol Police officer's riot shield and smashed a Capitol window with it, per Axios. The case was filed in DC federal court. An arrest document says Pepe, of Beacon, N.Y., was a transit worker who took a sick day to go to the Washington rally supporting President Trump on Jan. 6. Pezzola, of Rochester, N.Y., was in the Marines for six years, per NPR. Court documents say a witness reported that Pezzola bragged about breaking Capitol windows with the shield and said he would have killed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence if he'd had the chance. (The FBI says it found riot organizers in a small town in Ohio.)