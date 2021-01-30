GOP Punishes Lawmaker Who Voted to Impeach

(Newser) – "I have backed this President through thick and thin for four years," Rep. Tom Rice said in a statement after voting to impeach President Trump. "I campaigned for him and voted for him twice. But, this utter failure is inexcusable." The leaders of South Carolina's Republican Party apparentely does not agree. The state party's executive committee voted 43-0-2 Saturday to censure Rice for his vote, CNN reports. "We made our disappointment clear the night of the impeachment vote. Trying to impeach a president, with a week left in his term, is never legitimate and is nothing more than a political kick on the way out the door," said state party Chairman Drew McKissick. "Congressman Rice's vote unfortunately played right into the Democrats' game, and the people in his district, and ultimately our State Executive Committee, wanted him to know they wholeheartedly disagree with his decision."

Ten House Republicans voted in favor of impeachment earlier this month. The next day, Rice said "it hurts my heart" to act against Trump, per the AP. He voted with him on legislation 94% of the time by FiveThirtyEight's count. Rice was first elected in 2012 and has been easily reelected since. Now he expects a primary challenge. One potential candidate formed an exploratory committee this week. Rice said he realized the impeachment vote could cost him his seat. "If it does, it does," he said. Rice has heard from unhappy constituents, as well. "The people in the district are just very, very upset that Congressman Rice would do this," the GOP chairwoman in his home county said. "He told me he voted his conscience. These people did not vote for you to vote your conscience; these people voted for you to support us and our district and the president." (Read more Trump impeachment stories.)