Casey Anthony Is Making a Film to 'Clear Her Name'

(Newser) – Casey Anthony is now a movie producer as well as a private investigator. The Florida woman, who was controversially acquitted of first-degree murder in 2011 but found guilty of lying to police, is making a documentary about her trial and 2-year-old daughter Caylee's 2008 death, TMZ reports. According to Anthony and co-producers Tamra Simmons and Ebony Porter-Ike, the woman dubbed "America's most hated mom" is "finally ready to clear her name, bring justice to her daughter, and begin the process of establishing her daughter's legacy in a different light."

They say unanswered questions raised by the trial will be addressed, and "many of the revelations will be shocking." Caylee's death was ruled a homicide after her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near the Anthony family's home. There's no word on when the film might be finished or released. In the meantime, you can always watch 2017's Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery on Hulu. (Casey Anthony's parents disagree on how Caylee died.)