As Trial Begins, Democrats Show New Video of Riot

(Newser) – Donald Trump's second impeachment trial kicked off in the Senate Tuesday—and while the day's main focus is to be technical arguments about the constitutionality of the trial, House impeachment managers started out with a 13-minute video of the Capitol attack. The dramatic footage from less than five weeks ago shows parts of Trump's address to supporters and previously unseen footage of the mob's attack on the Capitol, the Hill reports. Trump supporters are seen attacking police officers and damaging the building. "At least seven people lost their lives, more than 140 law enforcement officers suffered physical injuries, and many more have been severely impacted by their experiences that day," text at the end of the video reads.

"That’s a high crime and misdemeanor," lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin said after the video. "If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there's no such thing." The Washington Post reports that most senators were focused on the screen, but a few Republicans, including Sens. Tom Cotton, Rand Paul, and Rick Scott, spent the time looking at papers in front of them. Several other senators rubbed their eyes and shook their heads as the video showed a DC police officer being crushed in a set of doors, and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker put his hands over his eyes during footage of a woman being shot outside the House doors, Politico reports. Earlier, Paul and Scott were among 11 Republicans who voted against a resolution setting the parameters of the trial. The measure passed 89-11. (Read more Trump impeachment stories.)