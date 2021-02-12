(Newser) – In this week's "you had one job" post, a Missouri funeral home driver may be in a bit of trouble after an incident in St. Louis. Per KSDK, which deems the case "horror on top of heartbreak," local police are on the hunt for a white 2012 Nissan cargo van with "William C. Harris Funeral" decals on the side, as well as green wreaths with the letter "H" on the van's back doors, and they say it wasn't just the vehicle that was stolen—there was a woman's body inside. Cops say the van was stolen around 10am Thursday from a QuikTrip convenience store, where the driver had left it unattended.

Police say the vehicle was left running, though a manager who talked to KSDK says it wasn't but that the driver is "regretful." Per NBC News, investigators are seeking two persons of interest, a man and a woman shown on security footage inside the store. "It's terrible for the family of this deceased individual," a police rep tells KDSK. "I can't imagine what that must be like." The license plate on the van is 5MDX73; a photo of what a Nissan van of this sort might look like from the front can be seen here. Authorities ask anyone with info to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477. (Read more weird crimes stories.)