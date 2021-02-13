(Newser) – One bright spot emerged at the end of Friday's impeachment hearings for President Trump: the US Senate coming together to honor a Capitol Police officer. NPR reports that Eugene Goodman received a standing ovation in the Senate chamber, as well as a unanimous vote from senators to bestow on him the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the highest civilian awards in the United States, for his role in protecting people during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Goodman has been receiving accolades since being seen on video luring a mob of rioters away from the Senate chamber on the day of the attack, likely saving lives. During the impeachment hearings this week, new footage emerged showing him also directing GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, who came perilously close to the rioters, out of harm's way.

"Here in this trial, we saw a ... powerful video showing calmness under pressure, his courage in the line of duty, his foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob's rage so that others might reach safety," Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said, acknowledging Goodman, who sat at the back of the chamber as Schumer spoke, per the Washington Post. Goodman himself stood to honor his colleagues when the senator also lauded all of the other Capitol Police officers who fought back against the insurrectionists, noting the "scars seen and unforeseen" they still bear from that day. "In the face of lawlessness, the officers of the US Capitol lived out the fullest sense of their oaths," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell added. Per the Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to all officers on the scene on Jan. 6. More on Goodman here. (Read more Eugene Goodman stories.)