North Korea Offers $10K Bounties on Workers Who Escaped

There are reportedly many living in Russia
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 22, 2021 3:54 AM CST

(Newser) – North Korea is offering rewards of up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of North Korean construction workers who escaped in Russia, sources tell Radio Free Asia. UN sanctions put a stop to the issuance of new working visas for North Koreans, and required those already working abroad to return home by the end of 2019, but many of the workers entered Russia on student visas rather than returning to North Korea. "These days it is spreading among the ethnic Korean communities in Nakhodka, Khabarovsk and Ussuriysk that you can receive a bounty if you report a North Korean worker that has escaped from a local construction site," a source says. (More at RFA.)

