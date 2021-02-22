North Korea Offers $10K Bounties on Workers Who Escaped

In this photo taken during a four-day meeting held from Feb. 8, 2021 until Feb. 11, 2021 and provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends at a meeting of Central Committee of Worker’s Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

In this photo taken during a four-day meeting held from Feb. 8, 2021 until Feb. 11, 2021 and provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends at a meeting of Central Committee... (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)