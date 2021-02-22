Entire School Board Resigns After Disastrous Online Meeting

(Newser) – The entire Oakley Union Elementary School Board has stepped down after a disastrous virtual meeting in which, unaware members of the public had access to the WebEx video call, board members mocked parents who are desperate for California schools to reopen. When they finally realized the meeting last Wednesday was open to all, one of them said, "Uh-oh," ABC News reports. By Friday, Superintendent Greg Hetrick had released a letter announcing all four had resigned, following calls for them to do so in an online petition and by the mayor of the city. All four have apologized, CNN reports. (Read more California stories.)