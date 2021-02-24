Woman Buys Crochet Kit, Finds Kilo of Cocaine Inside

(Newser) – A Seattle woman who needed a new hobby inadvertently brought a kilogram of cocaine home, police say. Police said in a press release that the woman, who had planned to crochet animal hats, bought a crochet kit at a thrift store Sunday and called 911 when she found a suspicious item encased in yellow rubber with "100%" written on it. Police later confirmed that the item, which the woman said gave off an "odd odor," contained a kilogram, or 2.2 pounds, of cocaine, Fox reports. It's not clear how the drugs ended up in the crochet kit. (Last week, authorities intercepted a shipment of cocaine-frosted corn flakes.)