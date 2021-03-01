Prince Philip's Hospital Move Generates 2 Points of Concern

(Newser) – Prince Philip is no longer at King Edward VII's Hospital, but he's not back at Windsor Castle either. The 99-year-old was on Monday moved to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, apparently by ambulance, after 13 nights spent at the aforementioned private hospital. The Duke of Edinburgh, who is being treated for an infection, will also undergo "testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition," according to Buckingham Palace, which describes him as "comfortable." He's expected to remain there until at least week's end.

The BBC ticks off two points of concern: the length of his stay (his longest ever) and the new heart angle; Philip had a blocked coronary artery dealt with using a stent in 2011; St. Bart's site notes it specializes in cardiac care. The New York Times' view: "The announcement Monday ends hopes that Prince Philip's hospitalization would be limited to a brief stay, inevitably increasing anxiety about the condition of a patient who turns 100 in June." (Read more Prince Philip stories.)