Girl Hurt in Britt Reid Crash May Never Fully Recover

(Newser) – The 5-year-old-girl injured in a February crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is still hospitalized and may never fully recover. Ariel Young is out of a coma, "which is a huge development," but "she likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life," lawyer Tom Porto told Good Morning America Tuesday. "She’s not walking. It's a sad, sad, sad story." Reid, son of head Chiefs coach Andy Reid, admitted having "two or three drinks" and taking prescribed Adderall on the evening of the Feb. 4 crash. Kansas City Police spokesman Dave Jackson tells USA Today that no charges have been filed but the investigation of whether Reid was impaired is ongoing.

A 4-year-old girl was also injured when Reid's truck hit two vehicles at the side of a highway entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium. "We're going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive," Porto said. "We don't have the toxicology back, I don't know what it is going to be. What I do know are the statements that he made to police that night. If you have two or three drinks, and then you get behind the wheel of a car, you are likely over the legal limit." He added: "This wasn’t a fender bender. This was a serious, life-altering event." The team put Reid on leave after the crash and his contract was not renewed at the end of the season, per Bleacher Report. (Read more Britt Reid stories.)