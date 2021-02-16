(Newser) – A 5-year-old girl who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a Kansas City Chiefs coach earlier this month is out of a coma. Ariel Young awoke Monday, 11 days after Britt Reid struck her family's vehicle on a highway on-ramp near the team practice facility in Kansas City, an aunt confirmed on a GoFundMe page, which has raised some $490,000 for the victim. No charges have been laid, though authorities are investigating possible impairment. Police say Britt Reid, an assistant linebackers coach and the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, admitted to having "two or three drinks" and a prescription for Adderall. Reid, who's been coaching with his father in Kansas City for eight years, was initially placed on administrative leave. His contract expired days later with the end of the NFL season, per NBC Sports.

Andy Reid's first comments after the Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl LV was in reference to the crash. "My heart goes out to all those involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl fighting for her life," he said, per the Washington Post. He later said his son, who didn't travel with the team to Tampa, had undergone surgery. KSHB reports he was suffering from stomach pain. Two others were injured in the crash, including a 4-year-old, per USA Today. The NFL has vowed to review the matter under its personal conduct policy. "We will continue to monitor developments and when law enforcement has completed its review, we will address this matter and take any appropriate action," a rep says. The outlet notes Reid, 35, was previously cited for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and careless driving.