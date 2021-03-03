In Big Setback for Biden, Neera Tanden Withdraws

(Newser) – A big setback for the White House: Neera Tanden, President Biden's embattled nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, withdrew from consideration Tuesday, saying it "now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation." Her withdrawal means that the White House will have to introduce a budget without a budget chief, Politico reports. Biden said in a statement that he has accepted Tanden's withdrawal and looks forward to having her serve in another role in his administration. Tanden is the first Biden nominee not to make it through the confirmation process, as analysts predicted last month when Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin withdrew his support.

"I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities," Tanden said in a letter to Biden. Tanden, former leader of the Center for American Progress think tank, came under fire from lawmakers over numerous tweets attacking both Republicans and progressive Democrats including Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Hill reports. After Manchin said he wouldn't vote for her, moderate Republicans including Sen. Susan Collins also said they wouldn't support the nomination, leaving her with no clear path to 50 votes. Tanden apologized for the tweets in two confirmation hearings, and her defenders accused her critics of hypocrisy, noting that Republicans didn't object to mean tweets when they were written by Donald Trump.