Trump Appointee Arrested for Role in Capitol Riot

One of the latest people arrested in connection with the Capitol riot is a former State Department aide who worked on former President Trump's 2016 campaign. Federico Klein, 42, is the first known Trump appointee facing charges over the Jan. 6 attack, Politico reports. According to documents seen by NBC News, the FBI says Klein—who was arrested in Virginia Thursday—was seen on video assaulting Capitol Police and Washington, DC, officers, and allegedly violently shoved a riot shield "into an officer’s body in an attempt to breach the police line." According to court records, Klein resigned from the State Department on Jan. 19, the day before President Biden took office. The FBI says he was identified after they received tips from the public. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)