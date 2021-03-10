Piers Morgan Thought About It, Still Doesn't Believe Meghan

(Newser) – One of the 41,000 people who complained to ITV about Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle was apparently the duchess herself. "The Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to ITV on Monday" and "it's thought to have been sent to the broadcaster's CEO," ITV royal editor Chris Ship tweeted Wednesday—a day after Morgan walked off the set of Good Morning Britain, then quit. Co-host Alex Beresford had accused Morgan of trashing the duchess and of holding a personal grudge. A day earlier, Morgan had expressed doubt that Markle had suicidal thoughts while pregnant, as she told Oprah Winfrey in an shocking interview. "I don't believe a word she says," he announced, per CBS News. Ship said Markle had raised concerns about how his words "affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide."

Morgan had revised his comment on Tuesday, saying "it's not for me to question if she felt suicidal." But as the show resumed without Morgan on Wednesday, his criticism of Markle continued. "On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't," he tweeted. "Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on." He then added, "Good Morning Britain beat BBC Breakfast in the ratings yesterday for the first time. My work is done." Ranvir Singh, who was occupying Morgan's chair on Wednesday's show, referred to the former host, noting "we don't call him Marmite for nothing." UK media regulator Ofcom says it had received 41,000 complaints about Monday's program as of Tuesday afternoon, and is investigating "under our harm and offence rules," per CNN.