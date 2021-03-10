(Newser) – Buckingham Palace finally spoke up on Tuesday after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah, noting the royals were "saddened" by the Sussexes' claims of racism and other challenges they'd faced. The palace also assured the public that those claims would be taken "very seriously" and "addressed by the family privately." Naturally, this development offered hot fodder for late-night hosts, with Stephen Colbert among them, per the New York Times. "Palace sources say the Windsors were blindsided because they thought, at worst, the interview would make them look out of touch," the Late Show host said Tuesday. "Because if there's one thing a palace surrounded by iron spikes looked like before, it was 'in touch.'" He added one more piece of advice: "Remember not to make eye contact with the lady whose face is on the coins." More from other late-night personalities:

