Buckingham Palace finally spoke up on Tuesday after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah, noting the royals were "saddened" by the Sussexes' claims of racism and other challenges they'd faced. The palace also assured the public that those claims would be taken "very seriously" and "addressed by the family privately." Naturally, this development offered hot fodder for late-night hosts, with Stephen Colbert among them, per the New York Times. "Palace sources say the Windsors were blindsided because they thought, at worst, the interview would make them look out of touch," the Late Show host said Tuesday. "Because if there's one thing a palace surrounded by iron spikes looked like before, it was 'in touch.'" He added one more piece of advice: "Remember not to make eye contact with the lady whose face is on the coins." More from other late-night personalities:
- Jimmy Fallon seems similarly cynical on the palace's motivations. "For those who aren't fluent in palace speak, they're basically saying, 'We're sorry you feel this way," Fallon said on Tonight. "The statement would have sounded more sincere if they didn't end it with, 'So, we good?'"
- Jimmy Kimmel's remarks went a little more blue. "'Saddened' is another word for bull----," Kimmel said of the palace's learning of "the full extent" of the couple's troubles. "Oh, they just found out. 'The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary ... [the claims] will be addressed by the family privately.' In other words, Prince Charles is about to get a royal shoe in his ass."
- There were also comments on Piers Morgan, the ITV host who stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain and then quit after his relentlessly scathing remarks on Markle were criticized. "Piers Morgan is such a baby, someone at Buckingham Palace just asked what color he's gonna be," Colbert joked.
- An astute observation from Fallon on Morgan: "That's right, after months of criticizing Meghan Markle for making an emotional exit, Piers stormed offstage in an emotional exit."
- Meanwhile, if you've been marooned on a far-flung island for the past few days and are still struggling to catch up on it all, Amber Ruffin provided a one-minute recap on Seth Meyers' Late Night.
