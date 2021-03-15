5 Notable Oscar Snubs

(Newser)
–
The nominees for this year's Oscars are out—and, as ever, a lot of attention has now turned toward those who didn't make the cut. Some notable snubs:
- Regina King, One Night in Miami. Variety notes that King would have been the first Black woman nominated for the best director award. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for the Amazon Studios release.
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian. "Foster became the rare supporting-actress contender whose Golden Globe win couldn’t even earn her an Oscar nomination," writes Kyle Buchanan at the New York Times.
- Jared Leto, The Little Things. His "creepy performance" earned him Golden Globe and SAG nominations for best supporting actor, but he was snubbed by the Academy, writes Nigel Smith at People. Smith notes that Chadwick Boseman was also snubbed for his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods, but the late actor is favored to win best supporting actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Sarah Whitten at CNBC notes that this film received Oscar nominations for best actor, best actress, best production design, best costume design, and best hair and makeup, and many find its omission for best picture especially puzzling because the Academy only filled eight of the ten slots available. Da 5 Bloods and One Night in Miami, two other black-led dramas that received nominations for best ensemble, the Golden Globes equivalent of best picture, also missed out.
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7. Lauren Huff at Entertainment Weekly says the Academy "pulled an Argo" with this courtroom drama—nominating it for "everything" except best director. Its six nominations include best picture, best original screenplay, and best supporting actor.
(Read more Academy Awards
stories.)