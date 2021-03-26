Britney Spears Asks That Dad Resign

(Newser) – Britney Spears' lawyer has filed a petition requesting that her father, Jamie Spears, resign as conservator of her person. In court last month, her lawyer said it was "no secret" that the 39-year-old singer didn’t want her father in the role he's held almost constantly since 2008, per NBC News. The petition filed Tuesday in California, similar to one filed in August, makes that abundantly clear, requesting Jamie's resignation and asking that state-appointed and licensed co-conservator Jodi Montgomery become the sole and permanent conservator. Montgomery took over as temporary conservator when Jamie, 68, briefly stepped down due to health problems in September 2019.

story continues below

A judge declined to remove Jamie from his role in the conservatorship in November but said future petitions would be considered. If the request is granted, Montgomery would have access to Spears' doctors and medical records, be allowed to "restrict and limit visitors by any means," and could appoint caretakers and security guards, per Variety. Like the August petition, this one states Spears "expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship." The next hearing is set for April 27. USA Today notes this petition doesn't specify whether Spears wants her father to continue to act in his other role as conservator of her finances. He now shares that power with Bessemer Trust. (Matt Gaetz wants Britney to testify before Congress.)