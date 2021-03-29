US Men's Soccer Misses Olympics for 3rd Time in a Row

(Newser) – For the third time in a row, US men's soccer missed qualifying for the Olympics. That's the program's longest period of time being kept from the games in more than half a century, NBC Sports reports, and the first time it has missed three consecutive games since the 1960 through 1968 period. Honduras beat the US in an Olympic qualifier Sunday; it did the same back in 2016. The last time the US men's soccer team competed in the games was 2008. Eight of the last nine World Cup winners will compete in Tokyo this summer; see NBC for the complete list. Yahoo Sports says it was an "embarrassing goalkeeper mistake" that cost the US Sunday's game; essentially, a ball ricocheted off an opposing player's foot and into the goal. Video here. (Read more US Soccer stories.)