McEnany's Fox News Role Is Revealed

(Newser) – Kayleigh McEnany will host a daytime talk show as part of her new gig with Fox News. The former White House press secretary will join co-hosts Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno on Outnumbered, which features a rotating panel of guests, starting April 6, Variety reports. Deadline notes it's the most-watched cable news show in the noon time slot. "Kayleigh's unique background in politics and law coupled with her experiences confronting women’s health challenges and life as a new mom will add robust insight to Outnumbered," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott says in a statement, welcoming the 32-year-old Harvard Law School graduate back to the network "where she began her media career."

McEnany was a production assistant on Fox's Huckabee, hosted by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, before becoming a CNN contributor in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election. She became a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee and President Trump's re-election campaign before taking the role of press secretary in April 2020. Fox previously hired another of Trump's press secretaries and Huckabee's daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, though she's since left the network to pursue the gubernatorial office her father once held, per the Los Angeles Times. Former Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow also has a show on Fox Business Network. (Fox just announced the hiring of a Trump family member.)