How Biden's First Judicial Nominees Differ From Trump's

(Newser) – President Biden on Tuesday announced his intent to nominate a "trailblazing slate" of judicial nominees, a field that includes Black, Muslim American, and Asian American Pacific Islander candidates for federal courts and for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, per the AP. The White House said the 11 nominees are attorneys who've excelled in the legal field, including as jurists, public defenders, prosecutors, and public servants, as well as in the private sector and in the military. "This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden said in a statement. "Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people—and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong."

The White House said Biden's judicial choices reflect his deeply held belief that the federal courts should reflect the "full diversity of the American people" in background and professional experience. Former President Trump leaned heavily on white men to fill judicial vacancies. Biden's group includes three Black women tapped for circuit court vacancies, as well as candidates who, if confirmed, would be the first Muslim American federal judge in US history, the first AAPI woman to ever serve on the US District Court for the District of Columbia, and the first woman of color to ever serve as a federal judge for the District of Maryland. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Black woman whom former President Obama considered for the Supreme Court, is nominated to the appeals court in Washington to fill the vacancy created when Merrick Garland became attorney general. (Much more on the nominees here.)