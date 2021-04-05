Cops: Stalker Shot Woman's Husband, Tried to Kidnap Her

(Newser) – An Oklahoma man who stalked a married former co-worker left candy and food outside her home before his behavior escalated dramatically, police in Tulsa say. Justin Arthur-Ray Davis, 22, was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting the woman's husband and trying to kidnap her from her home, ABC reports. Police say the husband was escorting his wife to her vehicle Friday morning when Davis emerged from his truck and chased the couple with a shotgun. Police say Davis fired through the apartment door, hitting the husband in the hand, then entered and grabbed the woman, "dragging her down the stairs, assaulting her along the way."

Police say the husband tried to save the woman but Davis "pointed the shotgun at him saying he will kill him if she doesn’t get in the truck" and fired into the air twice. Neighbors who witnessed the incident called 911 and Davis took off without the woman when officers arrived, police say. He was arrested when he crashed his truck after a short chase on I-44. "Davis has been stalking the victim for over a month after he resigned at their mutual work place," police said in a Facebook post. "She has made reports of Davis sitting outside her apartment and leaving candy and food on her door step." He faces charges of stalking, attempted kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon, KFOR reports. (Read more Oklahoma stories.)