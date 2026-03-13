Four Women Accuse Timothy Busfield of Abuse

Actor Timothy Busfield's legal trouble may get worse. At least four women have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct since he was charged with child sex-abuse in New Mexico, reports USA Today . The women told police that Busfield, now 68, sexually assaulted or harassed them between the early 1990s and 2017. In video interviews obtained by the newspaper, the women—who are not named—describe incidents ranging from groping and forced kissing, along with threats about their futures in the entertainment industry.

One says she was a 16-year-old theater intern when Busfield grabbed her and put his hand down her pants. Another, a 20-year-old apprentice, says he groped her in a lighting booth, then spent a year belittling her talent after she rejected him. A former extra on Little Big League says he pressed his bare foot into her genitals, and an actress from a 1991 project says he pinned and rubbed against her in his trailer.

The accounts surfaced after Busfield's January arrest on suspicion of abusing twin boys, then 7 and 8, on the set of Fox's The Cleaning Lady. He has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing. His civil attorney, Larry Stein, calls the women's accounts "30-year-old unproven allegations" that are "irrelevant" to the boys' case, which is set for trial in May 2027, per People. Busfield, the husband of actress Melissa Gilbert, is best known for his roles on Thirtysomething and The West Wing.