'One of the Dumbest Places on the Internet' Is Ending

(Newser) – The premise was noble. The result, not so much. Yahoo announced Monday that its Yahoo Answers feature is shutting down next month after 16 years, reports USA Today. The idea was to create an internet forum where people could post questions and have them answered in like fashion—a "community of global knowledge sharing," as the company puts it in a note to the Verge. And while the Q&A forum was seen as legit in its early days, it devolved over the years into what Katie Notopoulos of BuzzFeed calls "one of the dumbest places on the internet." More:

"Now, if you want to know if you successfully turned your boyfriend into a vampire or if birds have two birthdays, you'll have to look inside your heart for the answer," writes Halle Kiefer at Vulture.

