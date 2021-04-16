Teens Charged After Cops Find Bloody Saw With Human Flesh

(Newser) – Police say the ex-husband of a former state senator in Nevada was stabbed to death by his daughter and her boyfriend after he foiled their plans to run away together. The burned remains of Daniel Halseth, 45, were found by a landlord in a Las Vegas garage last Friday, reports KVVU. Authorities found a large burn area in the living room of the home, with evidence of accelerants, and signs of an "extensive" cleaning effort, in addition to a chainsaw, circular saw, and hand saw, reports People. Police say the bloody hand saw had human tissue between its teeth. They also recovered a bloody knife. There was an apparent attempt to dismember Halseth's body, which had stab wounds on the chest, neck, and back, per KLAS. His daughter, Sierra Halseth, 16, and her boyfriend, Aaron Guerrero, 18, were arrested in Utah on Tuesday.

story continues below

Police believe the couple dated from May or June to December, when Halseth learned of their plans to run away to Los Angeles. The teens' parents then agreed that they should end all contact. KLAS reports Guerrero ran away from home the day before Halseth's body was found. Multiple withdrawals were made from a bank account Halseth shared with his ex-wife, former State Sen. Elizabeth Halseth, that same day. Surveillance footage showed Guerrero purchasing saws, gloves, and lighter fluid, police said, while separate footage showed Halseth's daughter buying bleach, per KSNV. Arrest warrants were issued Friday before the teens were arrested Tuesday in Salt Lake City. They are now to be extradited back to Nevada to face charges of open murder. Anyone 16 or older is automatically charged as an adult in the state. (Read more murder stories.)