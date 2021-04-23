FBI: Woman, 46, Cyberbullied Teen Boys for Years

(Newser) – A California woman could face 10 years behind bars for an alleged years-long harassment campaign against three boys who dated a girl identified as her "co-conspirator." According to a DOJ press release, "In each case, after the relationship ended, [Ramajana Hidic] Demirovic engaged in a campaign to punish the victims." The first relationship reportedly lasted a few days in February 2016. Authorities allege Demirovic went to the 14-year-old boy's school that May and threatened to "rip [his] f---ing heart out," per the San Francisco Chronicle. Later that year, Demirovic allegedly targeted another boy whom the girl had dated for a couple months. Demirovic and the co-conspirator allegedly harassed the 15-year-old through online and text messages, calling him a "a sad piece of s--t" whose "daddy didn't want you"; threatened to sabotage his college applications; and filed false claims of physical abuse, drug use, and alcoholism with his school and employer. Court documents say the boy suffered panic attacks for the next four years.

Following the end of a 10-month relationship in 2018, Demirovic allegedly started impersonating and harassing a third boy and his prom date using multiple Instagram accounts, authorities say. She allegedly contacted thousands of people to make lewd suggestions or circulate claims of "sexual predation" and drug use. She also filed a Title IX complaint with the boy's university that accused him of stalking women, authorities say. The teen was "traumatized," per the News & Observer. He changed his number, deleted his social media accounts, and sought therapy after suffering permanent damage to "his personal relationships and reputation," per court documents. Demirovic, 46, of Brentwood was charged Monday with two federal counts of conspiracy and cyberstalking. Each carries a maximum sentence of five years and a $250,000 fine. (Read more cyberstalking stories.)