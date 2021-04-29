Colbert: 'He'll Have to Butt-Dial Reporters From a Landline'

(Newser) – Rudy Giuliani is a favorite target of late-night hosts even when he's not being raided by federal agents—and they didn't hold back on Wednesday night. Stephen Colbert, who unveiled a new Giuliani title card with a fart sound effect, per Vulture, noted that the raid "is a big deal, since the FBI doesn't just pop in to your apartment to borrow a cup of justice." Colbert said the 6am raid was "way too early—Rudy's not himself until he’s had his first cup of hot breakfast wine." Jimmy Kimmel quipped that "they made sure to show up in daylight, when Rudy was still asleep in his coffin."

"When the agents walked in, Rudy got so nervous, he started sweating hair dye and tucking all the evidence down his pants," joked Jimmy Fallon, per the New York Times. Also from Fallon: "Rudy panicked and called his lawyer, then when his own phone starting ringing, he panicked even more." Investigators reportedly seized electronic devices in the raids on Giuliani's home and office, prompting Colbert to quip, "Now he’ll have to butt-dial reporters on a landline." James Corden, meanwhile, was apparently surprised by Giuliani's Madison Avenue address. "I know Rudy Giuliani is a high-powered lawyer, mayor of New York City, adviser to the president of the United States, but I still picture his office above a repair shop right next to a palm reader's," he said. (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)