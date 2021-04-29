After Property Dispute, Farmer Builds 'Poop Wall'

(Newser)
–
"Good fences make good neighbors," a farmer said in Robert Frost's famous "Mending Wall" poem. He did not offer an opinion on what kind of neighbors manure fences make. Michigan landowner Wayne Lambarth says the farmer in the next property in Lodi Township built a 250-foot "poop wall" out of cow manure after a dispute over the property line, Fox 2 reports. He says the farmer usually spreads the manure on fields, but "decided to make a fence out of it" this year. Lambarth says tenants in a house near the wall have complained about the smell, but officials say there's nothing that can be done about it. "It's not a poop wall," the farmer argues. "It's a compost fence." (Read more Michigan stories.)