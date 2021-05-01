Newsmax Posts Apology Over Rigged Election Claims

(Newser) – Newsmax has apologized to Dominion Voting Systems' security director. The right-wing news outlet had aired baseless allegations that voting machines had been manipulated and the 2020 election was rigged. Because of that, Eric Coomer, Dominion’s director of product strategy and security, faced death threats and has been living in hiding for six months, NPR reports. Coomer filed a defamation suit against various outlets airing those claims, but dropped Newsmax from the suit on Friday, per Mediaite. The apology and retraction, which are on the Newsmax website and will be read on the air, include a clarification that there’s no evidence Coomer has any Antifa or partisan ties, and points out that each state that conducted a recount or audit after the election has “certified the results as legal and final.” Coomer also reached a financial settlement with Newsmax whose terms were not disclosed.

story continues below

The Dominion exec sued after contact information for himself and his family was published on right-wing websites. "While I intend to do everything I can to recapture my prior lifestyle, I have few illusions in this regard," he said after filing his suit in December. Coomer dropped Newsmax from his suit, but is still targeting other pro-Trump figures such as Rudy Giuliani, Michelle Malkin, and Joe Oltmann, who initially spread conspiracy theories that Coomer had rigged the election. Dominion also is going after Fox News. The Newsmax apology comes two months after one of its anchors walked off set during an interview in which MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell insisted Dominion machines were rigged. Dominion provided voting equipment to 28 states, including Georgia. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud. (Read more Newsmax stories.)