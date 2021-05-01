Indianapolis Honors Shooting Victims

(Newser) – Indiana's governor told members of the Sikh community and others who gathered at a downtown Indianapolis football stadium Saturday to remember the eight people killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse that he knows their anguish is far from over. The three-hour event at Lucas Oil Stadium came two weeks after a former FedEx employee fatally shot the eight people, including four members of Indianapolis' Sikh community, before killing himself. Authorities have not released information about a motive in the April 15 shooting, the AP reports. The capital city "is still reeling from the impact of that dark night," Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Never in my wildest imagination did I see this day or this cause of gathering as a reason for our unification." Hundreds of people attended the service. "This pain will for sure persist as we continue to live with the loss in all of our days to come," Holcomb said.

In a letter read during the ceremony, former Vice President Mike Pence, who also was governor of Indiana, emphasized particular grief for the Sikh community, whose members "add to the tapestry of this country." Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said his message to the Sikh community, to immigrants, and "to anyone who feels threatened by this act simply because of who they are" is that they are "welcome in Indianapolis, and it is the responsibility of every one of our residents to make sure you know that to be true." Hogsett, a Democrat, also reiterated his calls for changes to gun policy, saying the shooting could have been prevented. Private services for victims from the Sikh community are planned for the coming week. The proceedings will begin with cremation, followed by up to 20 days of reading of the 1,400-page Guru Granth Sahib scripture. Victims' families were granted roughly two dozen fast-tracked visas so relatives overseas can attend.